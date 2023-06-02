NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you work for a great company, you can now nominate them for the Prairie Business 50 Best Places to Work contest.

According to a news release, the nomination period will close on July 7 and it will be released in the September issue. You can nominate your place of work here.

People can nominate their company through an anonymous employee satisfaction survey and consideration will be given to the number of nominations received for each company.

Companies will be rated in areas like benefits and cultural and personal job satisfaction.

The contest is open to companies and organizations in the magazine’s readership area, including North Dakota, South Dakota, and western Minnesota.