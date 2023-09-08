NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The 2023 Governor’s Main Street Award nominations are open.

According to a news release, the awards celebrate communities and organizations that exemplify the principles of the Main Street Initiative (MSI)

The MSI Vibrancy Grant Program will give winners a $500 reimbursable vibrancy grant for projects that inspire community vibrancy.

“Community vibrancy improves our quality of life, attracts talent, and fosters community pride,” said Commerce Community Service Team Director Maria Effertz.

The Governor’s Main Street Awards aim to honor those who are actively working towards those goals.

These are the award categories for 2023:

Main Street Excellence: Recognising rural and urban communities or “Community Champions” that embody the MSI pillars: Smart, Efficient Infrastructure; 21st Century Workforce; Economic Diversification; and Health, Vibrant Communities.

21st Century Workforce: Celebrating excellence in workforce development for rural and urban communities or businesses.

Healthy, Vibrant Communities: Honoring communities or groups that invest in projects that enhance community health and vibrancy.

Smart, Efficient Infrastructure: Recognizing sound planning decisions and innovative ideas that ensure efficient use of resources.

Economic Diversification: Acknowledging contributions to community resiliency and local morale.

Future Leaders Empowerment: Recognizing individuals or communities engaging students in creating healthy, vibrant communities.

People can nominate their community heroes before September 15, and help to celebrate the efforts of transforming the state into a better place to live.

For more information and to submit nominations, you can visit this website.