NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — To improve our children’s education in North Dakota, we need to be open to new ways of learning, according to the Carnegie Foundation.

And according to educators, we have to stop thinking about education as just books and papers. It can be so much more than that.

The Healthline Organization says that 65% of students thrive in traditional classroom settings.

So, the other 35% of kids, struggle, and experts are not saying technology is the answer.

Sometimes, taking kids on a field trip, having them grow a class garden, or even adding more in-depth discussions to your learning can help.

“We all know this: schools that raise the bar don’t happen without school leaders who raise the bar,” said Sec. of Education, Miguel Cardona.

A study by intelligent.com, finds North Dakota ranks in the top 10 among states for best Academic Investment for your kids.

This means our state is using its funds overall in a positive way for all kids, and our state is one of the top states pushing alternative paths for learning.