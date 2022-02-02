Nonprofit 31:8 Project is educating young kids to raise awareness about human trafficking before it’s too late.

The organizers went from school-to-school teaching children from fifth grade and up about human trafficking, especially over the internet.

The North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force reports it has seen more than 570 victims since 2015

This number consists of 71 percent adults and 29 percent minors.

Executive Director of 31:8 Project Stacy Schaffer said it is necessary for children to be taught to identify such threats and how to deal with them while on social media.

“Where you have someone saying you know you’re beautiful I think you could be a model meet me at this particular place or let’s say I post my parents are terrible, I have no friends again it’s a perfect opportunity for traffickers to engage in conversation with that youth and so we just want to give them the tips and the tools to keep themselves safe,” said Schaffer.

The 31:8 Project will travel to 30 schools with age-appropriate training for kids. This training includes the use of films and discussion in order to to help kids identify risky behaviors.

So far the training has taken place in three schools this year in Velva and Bismarck and organizers said they are willing to travel to any school in the state upon invitation.