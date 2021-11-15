North Dakota adults may be overweight, but their kids aren’t, data survey shows

According to a recent data survey, North Dakota ranks #1 in the nation for the highest percentage of overweight people in its population.

At the same time, the data survey also shows North Dakota is one of the states with the lowest percentage of children who are obese.

Another positive finding: North Dakota’s adult population has one of the lowest national percentages of people with high cholesterol within the state population as a whole.

The data survey was conducted by personal financial website WalletHub. The survey focused on key metrics such as share of obese and overweight population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs.

The Centers for Disease Control’s definitions of what constitutes “overweight” and “obese” can be found here.

You can read the complete survey and the methodology used here.