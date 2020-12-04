North Dakota AG applauds Army Corps of Engineers policy change on state water use

North Dakota’s Attorney General is applauding a policy change that was years in the making.

Thursday, the Army Corps of Engineers announced a reversal of a controversial policy established in 2010, blocking domestic and industrial access to nearly 75 percent of the Missouri River in the state. Although access could be granted, through obtaining permits and fees.

The Attorney General says the Corps blatantly ignored statutory regulations that gave the authority of these waters to the state of North Dakota itself.

“This now means that we are entitled as we think we always were to utilize for domestic and industrial and agricultural purposes — the water under the Missouri River without having to go and potentially pay the federal government for what is after all our own water,” North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said.

Stenehjem credits efforts made by he and 12 colleagues to reverse the policy, along with Sen. Kevin Cramer.