North Dakota AG applauds Army Corps of Engineers policy change on state water use

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota’s Attorney General is applauding a policy change that was years in the making.

Thursday, the Army Corps of Engineers announced a reversal of a controversial policy established in 2010, blocking domestic and industrial access to nearly 75 percent of the Missouri River in the state. Although access could be granted, through obtaining permits and fees.

The Attorney General says the Corps blatantly ignored statutory regulations that gave the authority of these waters to the state of North Dakota itself.

“This now means that we are entitled as we think we always were to utilize for domestic and industrial and agricultural purposes — the water under the Missouri River without having to go and potentially pay the federal government for what is after all our own water,” North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said.

Stenehjem credits efforts made by he and 12 colleagues to reverse the policy, along with Sen. Kevin Cramer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

preparing for vaccine in ND

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/4

A warm and mostly sunny weekend ahead

FF DEC 4

NDC DEC 4

Williston Xmas Tree

Linton-HMB Girl's Basketball

Our Redeemer's Girl's Basketball

Minot Girl's Basketball

Mandan Boy's Basketball

CHI Got Robots

Serology Tests

Police Arrests

Hugs for Holidays

Quarantine Order Change

Driving Range

Heating Assistance

KX Convo: Michelle Tait

Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss