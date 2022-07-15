BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says an investigation into potential fraud by people who gathered signatures for a failed ballot initiative to term-limit state lawmakers will be referred to a county prosecutor for possible charges.

Wrigley says the investigation would be handed over to Ward County next week.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger in March said a review found numerous violations, including signatures “likely forged” in the presence of a notary public.

The review also found petition workers were paid bonuses based on their production, and many signatures came from residents of other states.