Since 2016, the state has been preparing for cybersecurity attacks.

Representatives from several state agencies gathered together Friday to review and update how the state would respond to a major cybersecurity incident.

Nine state agencies plus the Governor’s Office, North Dakota Information Technology and the Department of Emergency Services were all on hand to discuss a wide variety of topics that need to be addressed if an attack happens.

The state plans to hold a cyber exercise in June to ensure the plans work as well as to make any updates or improvements.