North Dakota agency moves into state’s costliest space

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota agency is moving its headquarters to a building that has sat largely vacant after another agency allowed its more than 400 employees to work from home.

The Department of Environmental Quality is moving about 140 of its employees from an office building near the state Capitol to the North Dakota Information Technology Department’s leased space in north Bismarck.

The building is the largest and most expensive leased office space in the state.

It costs $3 million to rent for two years.

The environmental agency is leasing some space for $960,000 over the next two years.