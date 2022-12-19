NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — TSA is expecting airport security to be extremely busy this holiday travel season.

According to a news release, the busiest days are going to be Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 30.

“During the Thanksgiving travel period, we saw the highest volume since 2019, and we expect that trend to continue over the upcoming holiday travel period,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “We are prepared for the increased volume and expect to meet our wait time standards of 30 minutes or less in standard lanes and 10 minutes or less in TSA PreCheck lanes. However, there may be some situations where the capacity of a checkpoint is exceeded.”

If anyone traveling has a question, they can send a text “AskTSA” (275-872) and get a response. People can still reach out to AskTSA on Twitter or Facebook Messenger as well.

People should keep these 10 things in mind when they’re traveling.