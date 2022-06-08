BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The recent surge of Monkeypox in the U.S. has many people concerned as there have been cases reported in 12 states and Washington D.C. this week.

According to new Twitter data from BodyNutrition, North Dakota appears to be one of the most concerned states in the United States when it comes to the topic of Monkeypox. However, no cases of Monkeypox have been reported in North Dakota at this time.

Map Courtesy of BodyNutrition

The map above indicates that North Dakota is ranked 7th in the country based on geotagged Twitter data in the last month tracking tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases about Monkeypox.

The top 10 states most concerned with Monkeypox are as follows:

1. New York

2. Vermont

3. Maine

4. Arizona

5. Washington

6. Montana

7. North Dakota

8. Tennessee

9. South Dakota

10. Florida

The U.S. has not reported any deaths from Monkeypox, and officials are working to contain cases by identifying who was exposed to the virus and getting them a vaccine. Currently, there are more than 30 cases in the nation.