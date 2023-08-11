NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The U.S. Department of Energy is continuing to look at expanding clean energy options across the country, and that’s especially true in North Dakota.

In Friday’s Eye on Ag & Energy segment, the clean energy expansion happening this year in our state.

President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act is offering millions of dollars in order to fund clean energy initiatives, with many projects already going up.

For example, here in North Dakota, NextEra Energy Resources is currently mapping out locations for 285 wind turbines and potential locations for a hydrogen facility.

North Dakota leads the nation in energy diversity, and the Department of Energy wants this trend to continue, nationwide.

“In this logical phase in our mission to deploy clean energy, it’s part of our long legacy of confronting crisis after crisis that earns the Department of Energy the moniker that I’m proud of, which is the ‘America’s Solutions Department,'” said Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm.

According to the state, North Dakota is one of only a few states with a multi-resource energy policy guided by the efforts of the EmPower North Dakota Commission.

This means the state focuses on developing renewable energy, along with traditional fossil fuels.