North Dakota approves plan to host specialized BIA training

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Federal officials have approved a plan to conduct specialized training at Camp Grafton in North Dakota for Bureau of Indian Affairs officers.

The move comes after a hearing last year in which tribal leaders urged BIA officials to provide more law enforcement resources and advocate for a local BIA training facility to better recruit officers.

Though a tribal chairman welcomed the news, he also said much more needs to be done to improve staffing and policing on reservations.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven announced Thursday the training is expected to begin in the fall, with advanced courses in areas such as drug investigations, missing and murdered Indigenous people.