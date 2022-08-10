NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) awarded $1.44 million to the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) to install additional electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The NDDOT aims to support the Department’s goal of installing 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030. Their Electric Vehicle User Range Anxiety Solution for Rural North Dakota Project will use the funding to install additional charging stations to fill in gaps and reduce EV owner range anxiety.

North Dakota’s project was one of ten throughout the country that the FHWA’s ATCMTD program awarded grants to this year. The total value awarded to all ten projects is $45.2 million which will improve mobility and safety, provide multimodal transportation options and support underserved communities.