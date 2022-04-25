FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Federal investigators say a cyber attack on a North Dakota-based company that provides software and billing services for doctors and healthcare professionals affected more than a half-million customers.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says Adaptive Health Integrations of Williston was the target of a hacking incident that happened in mid-October.

KVRR radio reports that the data breach was reported to the government earlier this month. The company said some of the data could have contained personal information such as names, dates of birth, contact information, and Social Security numbers.

It does not affect all Adaptive Health Integrations patients and not all information was included for all individuals.