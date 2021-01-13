North Dakota bill would charge abortion provider with murder

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
North Dakota State Capitol Building_1557859907107

(AP) — Performing an abortion in North Dakota would amount to murder and come with a life prison sentence under a bill proposed by a far-right Republican lawmaker who is a Lutheran pastor.

Rep. Jeff Hoverson’s bill, which is co-sponsored by some of the Legislature’s other most anti-abortion members, also would make it a felony punishable by up to five years in prison to help women get abortions, including by giving them rides to abortion clinics.

The bill doesn’t have the support of Republican leaders, so it’s unlikely to pass and would surely face a legal challenge even if it did.

Hoverson said Wednesday that he knows it’s a longshot but that he believes it’s a humanitarian issue to challenge abortion rights.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/13

Feeding Frontline Workers

Jenny Cudd Riots at U.S. Capitol

Jenny Cudd Statement

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/13

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/13

Record breaking warmth before possible damaging wind tonight

Comparing our current winter to the past

NDC JAN 13

WDA Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Bis Commission 1-12-21

State Capitols

Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Drew Wrigley

National Guard to DC

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/12

Full Time Face to Face

Baseball Practice

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories