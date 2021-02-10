North Dakota bill would make mental health studies mandatory

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Lawmakers in North Dakota are considering a proposal to make mental health and wellness studies mandatory for middle and high school students.

Health officials say North Dakota’s rate of teen suicide is well above the national average.

While some schools have elements of mental wellness in the classroom, a proposed bill would have mandated resources to help them and schools would be given standards on how to handle students who need help.

The bill also allows for school districts to collaborate in the classroom and with distance learning so that rural schools can get help to their students.