North Dakota Board of Higher Education seat open

North Dakotans are encouraged to apply for an opening on North Dakota’s Board of Higher Education, according to North Dakota School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

The seat was vacated by Dan Traynor, who is now a federal district judge. His resignation from the seat took effect Friday.

North Dakotans who are interested in succeeding Traynor on the Board of Higher Education should submit applications by Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Applicants must fill out a one-page form, provide a resume and supply no more than six letters of recommendation. Late applications will not be accepted, Baesler said.

The person who succeeds Traynor will serve the 2 ½ years remaining on his term, which ends on June 30, 2022. Board members may be appointed to two consecutive terms. Traynor’s successor would be eligible for reappointment to one full four-year term.

Baesler is chairwoman of the Board of Higher Education’s candidate nominating committee, which has responsibility for recommending potential board appointments to Gov. Doug Burgum. The board oversees the operation of the North Dakota University System, which includes six, four-year universities and five, two-year colleges.