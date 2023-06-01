UPDATE: 6/1/2023, 7:17 p.m.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The National Guard reached out to KX News and said “The unit is already at the border. The unit for the deployment has not been identified yet.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 6/1/2023, 5:13 p.m.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The governor is pulling the trigger on a mission that will have our boots on the ground in the Lone Star State.

In response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott asking for reinforcement at the southern border, Governor Doug Burgum is planning to deploy about 100 North Dakota National Guard members to Texas this fall.

The members will be from the North Dakota National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment, and will be gone for about a month.

In support of Operation Lone Star, Governor Burgum noted that the threat to national security grows every day, and drug trafficking is endangering the lives of communities across the country.

So, Burgum stated, “If the White House won’t address this crisis, governors will.”