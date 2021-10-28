North Dakota budget writers finish coronavirus spending plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Budget writers in the North Dakota Legislature have agreed to spend nearly the entire amount of the $1.1 billion in federal coronavirus aid available to the state.

The proposed spending includes funding initiatives ranging from infrastructure improvements to childcare programs. House and Senate appropriations committees finished work on the spending plan Thursday, after a marathon day Wednesday where budget writers failed to reach a consensus on some items.

Only $54 million of the $1.1 billion wasn’t tapped for spending. The spending suggestions will be forwarded to the full Legislature which meets Nov. 8.