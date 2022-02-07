The North Dakota Cannabis Caucus, a patient-driven political action committee, has the mission of allowing citizens to grow cannabis without fear of government authority in their own homes.

In the state, there are eight dispensaries.

Committee Member and Sponsor Rebecca Moorhead says though this may seem like a lot for North Dakota, accessibility is still an issue.

“In my case, I don’t have a driver’s license because of my illness. I have spinal seizures, so it’s rather dangerous sometimes for me to be out on the road, to have to go through that. And I know that I am not the only one and I know that there are so many people in this state who live even further away from a dispensary,” said Moorhead.

She says that after finding a ride to the dispensary, she still risks running into the problem of them not having the strand of cannabis she needs.

Dustin Peyers, also a member of the committee and of the Freedom of Cannabis Act, says that after the failed attempts in the past years to allow people with medical needs to grow their own cannabis, they are not giving up.

He says in 2019 they went to the Capitol, where he first met Moorhead and others.

There they spoke to lawmakers directly and were successful in getting the list of illnesses expanded that cannabis can assist.

“What we’re doing now is bringing it down to a statutory law. We will still circulate the Freedom of Cannabis Act in its form and now what we have done is looked into the North Dakota criminalization laws and found that a half-ounce of cannabis is up to a $1,000 fine. So what we’re going to do is change those fines to zero, increase the amounts to reflect closely on the medical program and also allow people to grow,” said Peyers.

Peyers says they are not looking to set up tax regulations or commercial sales, and pushing this through will free up jail and law enforcement resources.

In the coming weeks, they plan to introduce the newest changes they want to see in the Freedom of Cannabis Act.

He says the goal is not to have dispensaries on every corner, but to create accessibility and be compassionate to those who need it for medicinal purposes.