North Dakota cities to receive infrastructure money from state oil tax ‘Prairie Dog’ funds

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pump jack oil field_1556114617203

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Cities across North Dakota are set to get the first distribution of new state infrastructure funding next month.

The 2019 Legislature passed “Operation Prairie Dog,” which created several state funds filled every two years with up to $250 million of oil tax revenue.

The money is to be distributed throughout North Dakota for city, county, township and airport infrastructure projects.

The Municipal Infrastructure Fund in December will distribute nearly $29.9 million to 41 cities with populations of 1,000 people or more in non-oil-producing counties.

Payments are population-based and range from $125,000 to $2.5 million per city.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

National Anthem

NDC NOV 24

Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Minot Girl's Hockey

Minot Wrestling

Real ID Deadline

Minot Exec. Orders for Hospitality

Buddy Games

KX Convo: Mikalah Auer

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/23

Holiday Plans

Fighting Over Sioux

ATW: COVID & Athletes

Thanksgiving Plans

Air Force Nurses

ATW: Century Football

ATW: Minot Precautions

Boutique Hub

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/23

Small Business Saturday

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss