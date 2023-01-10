NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Department of Labor wants to continue promoting safety at coal plants, including in North Dakota.

The department has almost $1 million to fund mine safety awareness, education, and training.

The Labor Department’s Mine Safety and Health Administration works to prevent death, illness, and injury from mining and promote safe and healthy workplaces for coal plants and miners.

When it comes to safety, North Dakota coal operators are some of the safest in the country.

According to the administration, North Dakota’s last mining-related death was in July 2018 in Wells County, North Dakota.

But the government wants to lower the accident rate even more nationwide.

“You still saw the ripple effects of what that causes to a family. Financially, emotionally, you name it. It just has such a negative impact. I’ve recognized that I have to utilize that as fuel to continue to allow me to be driven and committed to understanding what those miners are doing on a daily basis,” said Assistant District Manager for the Mine Safety and Health Administration, Nick Gutierrez.

The administration investigates each mining fatality and alerts the mining community to prevent similar occurrences.