North Dakota college presidents to decide on vaccine mandate

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Board of Higher Education says university presidents and system leaders should have the flexibility to decide what to do about President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The board voted Thursday to support the idea after a 90-minute discussion that included pleas from presidents of the state’s two research institutions who said they could lose tens of millions of dollars in federal contracts if they didn’t comply with Biden’s requirements.

The vaccine mandate covers people who work with federal contractors and their subcontractors, as well as student employees and support staff in areas such as billing, human resources and custodial service.

