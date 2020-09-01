North Dakota college student to ring NASDAQ closing bell

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A University of North Dakota business student will ring the closing bell at the NASDAQ stock exchange on Wednesday.

Pierson Painter, a student at UND’s Nistler College of Business and Administration, received the opportunity to ring the bell remotely from North Dakota and a $15,000 cash prize after winning the Red River Valley Business Plan competition in the spring.

Painter, an entrepreneurship and marketing double major from Grand Forks, will represent the business school in the virtual ceremony alongside the school’s dean and his professor, who helped organize the competition.