North Dakota college student to ring NASDAQ closing bell

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A University of North Dakota business student will ring the closing bell at the NASDAQ stock exchange on Wednesday.

Pierson Painter, a student at UND’s Nistler College of Business and Administration, received the opportunity to ring the bell remotely from North Dakota and a $15,000 cash prize after winning the Red River Valley Business Plan competition in the spring.

Painter, an entrepreneurship and marketing double major from Grand Forks, will represent the business school in the virtual ceremony alongside the school’s dean and his professor, who helped organize the competition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Red Flag Warning

New Dem Candidate

CBL Finances

Farming Grant

CDC Clarification

Free Car Washes

CDC & Testing

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9-1

Stress & Pregnancy

Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/1

Tuesday's Forecast: Very windy with fire weather concerns

NDC SEPT 1

Shiloh Christian Football

New Roof

COVID-19 Shelter

Bottineau Volleyball

Beulah Football

Monday, August 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss