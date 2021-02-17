North Dakota committee endorses sports betting resolution

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A House committee has endorsed a resolution that would allow North Dakotans to decide if sports gambling should be allowed in the state.
The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee gave the bipartisan resolution a “do-pass” recommendation. It now goes to the full House for consideration.
If approved by both chambers, the measure could appear on the November 2022 ballot.
The committee will forward a bill that sets rules for gambling operations to the full House without an endorsement.
The bill was amended to exclude gambling on college sports.