North Dakota committee endorses sports betting resolution

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, a man makes a sports bet at Resorts casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Sports books say the blitz of advertising they launched in the run up to the 2021 Super Bowl, while costly, paid off in terms of attracting new customers to the fast-growing legal sports betting industry in the U.S. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A House committee has endorsed a resolution that would allow North Dakotans to decide if sports gambling should be allowed in the state.

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee gave the bipartisan resolution a “do-pass” recommendation. It now goes to the full House for consideration.

If approved by both chambers, the measure could appear on the November 2022 ballot.

The committee will forward a bill that sets rules for gambling operations to the full House without an endorsement.

The bill was amended to exclude gambling on college sports.