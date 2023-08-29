NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A new bill to go back to the old-fashioned way when it comes to election day is an issue they want to put on the ballot for voters in North Dakota.

On Tuesday, several people introduced a new ballot petition they’re filing, called the North Dakota Election Integrity Act.

If passed, it would add language to the state constitution that would require election day to happen on one day, with paper ballots counted on the same day.

The act would also eliminate ranked-choice voting, and add watermarks to every ballot along with a seal from the county where the person voted.

“Right now, the people of North Dakota have lost faith in the elections,” said Senator Jeff Magrum. “I hear it all the time that their concern is that if we don’t fix the elections, they don’t even know if it’s worth voting anymore. We don’t want them to lose total confidence in the elections, so I think having this measure pass would force the Secretary of State to have more integrity in our elections going forward.”

The petition also requires all counties to have an open polling location, along with a paper poll book specific to that precinct.