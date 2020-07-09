North Dakota companies get $1.7B in government virus loans

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum’s real estate development firm was among hundreds of thousands of businesses nationwide to get loans from the Treasury Department’s Payroll Protection Program. In North Dakota, more than 19,700 businesses got more than $1.7 billion in federal aid designed to soften job losses due to the coronavirus.

Among the more notable applicants was the Kilbourne Group that Burgum founded in 1996. The company says it used $558,000 to temporarily cover payroll for 27 employees.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shelley Lenz says she received $180,000 that helped that her business through the pandemic without laying off any of her 20 employees.