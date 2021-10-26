North Dakota company, Airtonomy, wins GENIUS NY business competition

New York governor Kathy Hochul announced today that Airtonomy, of Grand Forks, ND, is the $1 million grand prize winner of round five of the GENIUS NY accelerator competition.

The year-long GENIUS NY program is the world’s largest business competition focused on unmanned systems, cross-connected platforms, and other technology-based sectors.

The team will use the investment to continue to accelerate their growth and expand their presence in the region.

GENIUS NY participants are required to operate their business in central New York for at least one year.

Airtonomy, which was started in 2018 and has 25 employees, enables anyone to collect data uniformly using autonomous vehicles or drones.

It makes complex flight as easy as pushing a button so that a wind technician, security guard, or power lineman can operate a drone safely and consistently, and collect data uniformly.