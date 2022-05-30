Gov. Doug Burgum, Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, and Rep. Kelly Armstrong are all paying respects to the fallen United States service members on Memorial Day.

Each issued a statement honoring those who sacrificed it all:

“On Memorial Day – and every day – we honor the brave men and women who have stood in harm’s way and given their lives to protect our nation and defend the liberties we hold dear, and in doing so, have ensured freedom and security for generation after generation of Americans. While we know our debt to them can never be fully repaid, their sacrifice can inspire each of us to consider how fortunate we are to live in this great nation, to keep fighting for America’s future, and to support our military members and their families in every way possible. We are eternally grateful for their service,” said Burgum.

“Today we commemorate our service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice during their service to our great country. We honor, mourn and remember them this Memorial Day,” said Cramer.

“We gather on Memorial Day to pay our respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. We remember their honor and commitment to this country, and we support the families and loved ones that these heroes left behind. We live in the greatest country in the world, with freedoms and liberties unlike any other, and that couldn’t be possible without the brave men and women who have stepped forward to put their lives on the line to protect this great nation. May God bless them, and may God bless America,” said Hoeven.

“Our country owes a debt of gratitude to the brave men and women who have served our nation and to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. As Americans, we must promise to live our lives in a way that honors their memories. Happy Memorial Day to all,” said Armstrong.

Many ceremonies will be taking place across North Dakota on Monday, including at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan and the Fargo National Cemetery.