North Dakota considers permanent daylight saving time

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature is mulling the idea of of making later sunsets permanent by doing away with the practice of changing clocks twice a year.

Legislation in the House and Senate would require the state to observe daylight-saving time all year, but only if Congress allows it.

Senators on Friday narrowly defeated the bill.

But the measure remains ticking in the House.

Some senators worry a time difference with neighboring states could affect businesses.

Sen. Jason Heitkamp, who sponsored the bill, said he would work with the House to delay implementation until bordering states pass similar legislation.