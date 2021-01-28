Coronavirus
North Dakota continues low rates of positive COVID-19 tests

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2020 file photo, a doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Cocodrilos Sports Park in Caracas, Venezuela. PAHO, the regional office for the World Health Organization in the Americas, said the week of Jan. 22 2021 that only 3,000, or about 1%, of the 340,000 COVID antigen testing kits sent to the country have been used. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials are reporting another day of low rates of positive COVID-19 tests, deaths and hospitalizations.

The update showed 147 positive tests in the last day, increasing the total number of cases to 97,305 since the start of the pandemic.

The positivity rate came out at 2.58% after about 6,600 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Data compiled Wednesday by The COVID Tracking Project shows that the rolling average number of daily new cases over the past two weeks has decreased of 28%.

Officials reported two new deaths due to the coronavirus. Hospitalizations remained unchanged at 49.

