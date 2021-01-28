North Dakota continues low rates of positive COVID-19 tests

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials are reporting another day of low rates of positive COVID-19 tests, deaths and hospitalizations.
The update showed 147 positive tests in the last day, increasing the total number of cases to 97,305 since the start of the pandemic.
The positivity rate came out at 2.58% after about 6,600 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.
Data compiled Wednesday by The COVID Tracking Project shows that the rolling average number of daily new cases over the past two weeks has decreased of 28%.
Officials reported two new deaths due to the coronavirus. Hospitalizations remained unchanged at 49.