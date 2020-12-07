North Dakota continues recent drop in COVID-19 numbers

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials are confirming 366 new cases of the coronavirus, marking the fourth straight day that positive tests for COVID-19 have dropped and continuing a trend of falling positivity rates.

The state also reported the first death of state prison inmate who was COVID-19 positive. The inmate was admitted to a Bismarck hospital on Nov. 25 and died Dec. 4.

Meanwhile, the drop in positive tests has been reflected in national statistics.

After leading the country in number of virus cases per capita for many weeks, the state now ranks fourth in data compiled Sunday by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

The 14-day rolling average positivity rate dropped below 10% in the last day, for the first time since mid-October.