North Dakota Couple Connects Farmers to Discuss A Tough Season

(FARGO, N.D.)– For some farmers in the Northern Valley on the eastern side of the state, today was an opportunity to help pick each other up during a tough harvest.

Trent Brekken and his wife, Brenda Mack, opened up their farm shop to connect with other farmers over coffee. This was a part of Northwestern Mental Health’s way to give support to area farmers who are going through tough times.

Brekken says he appreciates connecting with people in his field and helping them with any issues they have.

“Just a bunch of community getting together and just talking about how they did this year and the struggles they had. It’s good to talk about it and just get it out in the open,” added the Brekken Farms Owner

The couple also had a similar event in East Grand Forks today for farmers in that area.