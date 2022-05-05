WALHALLA, N.D. (AP) — An aging earthen dam in a rural area of northeastern North Dakota besieged by high waters appeared to be holding after National Guard members placed 213 sandbags weighing 1 ton each.

Emergency officials say about 50 Guard members worked through Wednesday afternoon to help stabilize the Bourbanis Dam in Cavalier County.

The bags were transported and lowered by UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. State emergency management spokesman Eric Jensen says the measures appear to have helped relieve some of the pressure on the dam.

Authorities said residents who could be affected if the 65-year-old dam breaks had been notified of the situation.

Officials declined to say how many people that might involve or where they are located so as not to unduly cause alarm.