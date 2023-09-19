BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In the past year, there have been seven crash incidents in the state of North Dakota involving trains — two of them being fatal.

That may seem like a low number, but as officials with the North Dakota Safety Council say, any number of incidents is a number we don’t want to have. That’s why North Dakota, in partnership with Operation Lifesaver of the Dakotas, is recognizing this week as Rail Safety Week, and hosting their largest safety campaign ever.

This time of year means more slow-moving vehicles on the roads — such as tractors and combines harvesting, school buses, and families out taking senior and family photos. This means it’s even more important to be aware of the risks to safety that trains may present.

“It’s actually illegal to trespass onto railroad tracks,” explained NDSC/Operation Lifesaver of the Dakotas representative Kevin Brown. “The theme there is just, ‘No Photograph is Worth the Risk.’ We’ve actually had, nationwide, some incidents where, while they were being photographed, things happened, and no photo is worth the risk.”

Brown says NDSC’s goal is zero rail collisions — but this statistic can only be achieved through a partnership between both safety organizations to offer advice and state residents willing to listen.

To learn more about some statistics regarding the rail safety campaign, you can visit this page.