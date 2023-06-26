NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota deer gun lottery has come and gone and over 4,300 licenses are left over.

According to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, the only people who can apply for the remaining licenses are residents who applied for the lottery and were unsuccessful.

For those who are successful can expect to get their license by early August.

More than 68,5000 people applied for the lottery and over 13,000 gratis applicants and the 2023 deer gun proclamation only allowed for 53,4000 licenses.

Unsuccessful applicants can apply online for leftover licenses starting on July 5 and the deadline is July 19.

These are the remaining deer gun licenses:

(B = Any Antlerless C = Antlered Whitetail D = Antlerless Whitetail)

Unit Type Available 3A1 B 735 3A2 B 507 3B2 D 60 3D1 D 57 3D2 D 56 3E2 D 80 3F1 B 110 3F1 D 337 3F2 B 1,132 3F2 C 280 3F2 D 797 4B D 36 4F D 167