NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota deer gun lottery has come and gone and over 4,300 licenses are left over.

According to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, the only people who can apply for the remaining licenses are residents who applied for the lottery and were unsuccessful.

For those who are successful can expect to get their license by early August.

More than 68,5000 people applied for the lottery and over 13,000 gratis applicants and the 2023 deer gun proclamation only allowed for 53,4000 licenses.

Unsuccessful applicants can apply online for leftover licenses starting on July 5 and the deadline is July 19.

These are the remaining deer gun licenses:

(B = Any Antlerless   C = Antlered Whitetail   D = Antlerless Whitetail)

Unit                                   Type                           Available                           
3A1B735
3A2B507
3B2D60
3D1D57
3D2D56
3E2D80
3F1B110
3F1D337
3F2B1,132
3F2C280
3F2D797
4BD36
4FD167