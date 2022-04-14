BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Democrats lack candidates for 15 state House seats and three seats in the state Senate. Secretary of state filings also show Republicans were unable to recruit candidates for a state House seat and state Senate seat in the state’s biggest city of Fargo.

Late Monday was the deadline for candidates to file with the state secretary of state’s office for the June primary election. The flurry of last-minute filings delayed the review of candidates’ petitions for about two days.

North Dakota has 47 legislative districts. Republicans already hold 80 House seats to Democrats’ 14, and have a 40-7 edge in the Senate.