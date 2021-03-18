North Dakota Development Fund approved $3,156,757 in loans in 2020

Twenty-two companies were approved for over $3 million of funds through the North Dakota Development Fund in 2020.
According to the North Dakota Department of Commerce, a total of $3,156,757 was loaned out.
Loan recipients include:
- InvigOils, a producer of safflower oil in Bismarck, received a $250,000 loan for the purchase of a bottling line, additional processing equipment enhancements and working capital.
- Heidi Smith’s Daycare in Garrison received $100,000 to remodel an in-home daycare to increase the capacity needs of the community.
- 3DomFuel Inc., a Fargo manufacturer of 3D printer filament, received a $145,000 loan for an additional production line.
- TracFrac Inc. in Bismarck received a $250,000 loan for working capital. The company has built a frac and simultaneous operations (SIMOPS) scheduling platform to better coordinate activities between operators and service companies.
- The Learning Circle Inc. in West Fargo received a $145,000 loan to fit up a space in a new child care facility.
- NRS Holding Company LLC in Kindred received a $40,000 loan to purchase equipment as working capital in an existing daycare facility.
- GoodBulb LLC, a Fargo e-commerce company that sells light bulbs and donates a portion of the proceeds to causes, received a $391,547 loan to hire additional staff and purchase working capital.
- Snack Shack LLC, a local Grand Forks food truck, received a $9,000 loan to match funds provided by the StartUp Grand Forks program.
- Vigilant Aerospace Systems Inc. in Fargo and Grand Forks received a $480,000 loan to expand engineering operations in North Dakota.
- Dalan LLC DBA Valley TechPros, a technology repair and support company in Grand Forks, received a $10,000 loan to match funds provided by the StartUp Grand Forks program.
- Main Saver North Central Inc. of Jamestown, a low-cost, class IV interactive structural trenchless method for renovating and maintaining pressure pipes, received a $300,000 loan for working capital to help the company enter the market.
- Beginnings Childcare Center and Preschool Inc. in West Fargo received a $50,000 loan to assist with working capital needs.
- French Taste LLC., a Grand Forks food cart, received an $8,375 loan to match funds provided by the StartUp Grand Forks program.
- Kidventures Childcare and Preschool in Horace received an $8,633 loan to recapitalize the previous loan to provide additional working capital.
- Club Kids Drop-in Childcare Inc. in Fargo received an $8,633 loan to recapitalize the previous loan to provide additional working capital.
- Lil’Bloomers Childcare and Preschool DBA Lil’Bloomers at Timber Creek in Fargo received a $17,392 loan to recapitalize the previous loan to provide additional working capital.
- Lil’Bloomers Childcare and Preschool Inc. DBA Inspiring Minds Child Care and Preschool in Fargo received a $17,392 loan to recapitalize the previous loan to provide additional working capital.
- Harvest Fuel Inc., a company that produces cattle products from farm by-products in Walhalla, received a $170,785 loan for construction improvements to meet increased demand.
- The Summit in West Fargo received a $50,000 loan to start a child care facility within the church.
- Triple 8 LLC DBA Wellspring Hydro in Williston received a $750,000 loan engineering, research and plant design.
- Vistcito Investments Inc. DBA Emmy’s Place LLC in Grand Forks received a $100,000 loan for the purchase and fit-up costs of a new child care facility.
- S&S Water Products LLC, a Fargo company that produces a product known as AquaCare Cleaning mitts, received a $25,000 loan for a revolving line of credit to fund the purchases of inventory and marketing expenses.
