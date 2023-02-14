(KXNET) — The Grammy Awards are mostly known for the music industry. However, there’s a wide variety of other awards for artists of all kinds.

Joseph Pekara, an indigenous photographer from North Dakota is a two-time Grammy winner.

During the 2022 “64 Grammy Awards for Visual Arts” that took place in November, Pekara received his third Grammy in honor of The Cultural Recognition Award.

The photos that were submitted to the association were pictures of an Indigenous fashion show hosted by a Native American design company Red Berry Woman.

Red Berry Woman Designs are made by Norma Flying Horse, a member of the Hidatsa, Dakota Sioux, and Assiniboine tribes.

Pekara decided to share the spotlight with Flying Horse at the Grammys, where they both accepted the award — which signifies someone who best represents their culture in a positive and successful way.

“To get this type of award, is still, I cannot put words to it,” stated Norma Flying Horse. “I probably never will. I just want to thank all of my supporters. I want to thank everybody who’s non-indigenous or indigenous, really, everybody. Because it’s a lot of work, and it gets to be pretty tough. But because of everybody’s support, I’m able to do what I do. I’m able to receive the accolades that I’m so graciously bestowed.”

Flying Horse says that Red Berry Woman Designs are best known for their use of color and gowns. The designs honor Native American culture, while also influencing contemporary fashion.

