Nearly $320M approved in third round of COVID-19 relief

Nearly $320 million was approved in federal funding for the state’s COVID-19 response on Monday by the North Dakota Emergency Commission.

The money was directed to cities and counties, public health services, unemployment insurance and other programs.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Joint Information Center, cities and counties will receive $58.9 million, on top of the $20 million for local public health units. The $58.9 million will be paid out as reimbursement for law enforcement payroll based on each jurisdiction’s number of law enforcement officers and actual payroll costs from March through September.

Public safety payroll is considered an allowable expense to the distribution of Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars. An estimated $33.5 million will go to cities and $25.4 million to counties.

The press release also says this third round of funding includes $100 million for the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. The $100 million is estimated to restore the trust fund to pre-pandemic levels, Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette said.

The North Dakota Department of Health will receive $96.6 million, including nearly $63 million for an enhanced testing campaign covering K-12, the North Dakota University System (NDUS), additional contact tracing, public awareness and education efforts, private lab contracts and reinforcing the state’s medical cache.

Nearly $31.6 million was approved as a contingency if other federal dollars are unable to cover the cost of testing, lab supplies and contact tracing.

Other allocations include: