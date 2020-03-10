Live Now
North Dakota Emergency Commission votes to accept federal funds for COVID-19

State News

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

The North Dakota Emergency Commission voted on Tuesday to accept up to $6 million in federal funds to contain and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in a 6-0 vote.

Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed legislation last week appropriating $8.3 billion for COVID-19 preparedness, prevention and treatment efforts. Of the total, $950 million will go to state and local public health efforts, and half of that amount must be allocated within 30 days.

The North Dakota Department of Health requested increased spending authority to accept up to $6 million in federal funds from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including:

  • $700,000 to cover salaries and wages of those devoting time to the emergency
  • $3.2 million for personal protective equipment for the state’s medical cache and other supplies
  • $200,000 for equipment to efficiently and effectively test samples submitted to the state lab
  • $1.9 million to grant to partners including the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, North Dakota National Guard, local public health units and hospitals in their efforts to assist the Department of Health.

