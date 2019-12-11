North Dakota ethanol company advances carbon storage project

In this Dec. 9, 2019 photo, John Bauer, director of North Dakota generation at Great River Energy, posed by a photograph of Blue Flint Ethanol and Great River Energy’s Coal Creek Station, in Bismarck, N.D. The two entities are collaborating on a carbon capture storage project. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

A North Dakota ethanol company is preparing to store its carbon dioxide emissions underground as the state’s coal-fired companies consider following suit. The Bismarck Tribune reported Tuesday that Red Trail Energy, which converts corn into ethanol fuel at its plant in Stark County, plans to drill a test well on its property within the next few months. 

Red Trail was given key approval last week on its carbon capture and storage project from North Dakota’s Industrial Commission.

The company’s injection well would be the first the state permits since it assumed oversight of such facilities from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last year. 

