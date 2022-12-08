NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Health Department is expecting a busy flu season this year.

As of Thursday, there have been a total of 1,920 flu cases in North Dakota with 862 of those in just the last week.

According to health experts in our state, it’s difficult to predict when flu season will peak.

However, compared to previous years, cases are certainly high for this time of year. Experts say the best defense against the flu is the vaccine.

“Each year we do update the vaccine with what flu strains we expect to see circulating in the fall,” said Levi Schlosser, influenza surveillance coordinator. “So each year it is updated with the four most common influenza strains.”

Experts also say to keep practicing good hygiene — such as hand washing and avoiding touching your face.