BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A panel that regulates North Dakota’s energy industry has voted to extend the deadline for proposals to build a natural gas pipeline from western North Dakota’s oil patch to the eastern part of the state.

The three-member, all-Republican North Dakota Industrial Commission headed by Gov. Doug Burgum moved the deadline for proposals to Aug. 15 after no applications were received by the deadline this month.

The North Dakota Legislature in November set aside $150 million in federal coronavirus aid to help construct a trans-state pipeline for natural gas.

The pipeline is meant to cut down on the wasteful flaring at well sites and pipe it to communities in the gas-poor eastern part of the state, hoping to spur industrial development.