North Dakota fares poorly in data survey of ‘America’s Safest States’

North Dakota ranks in the bottom 15 states in a recent data survey ranking “American’s Safest States.”

Personal finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states across metrics such as percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, assaults per capita, workplace injures, unemployment and other key data.

When the results were in, North Dakota ranked 35th among the states.

What kept us low?

According to WalletHub, the state ranked 30th in terms of “personal and residential safety” and 50th in terms of “workplace safety.”

We came in at 8th in both “financial safety” and “road safety.”

The workplace safety category measured the fatal injuries per 100,000 workers, among other workplace metrics. The agriculture and oil industries are among the most dangerous occupations in America, and both industries make up a large part of North Dakota’s economy.

According to past reports, both the agriculture and the oil and gas industries each contribute nearly 7 percent of North Dakota’s gross domestic product, or GDP, or 14 percent total.

In the personal and residential safety category, the data survey gives greater weight to COVID-19 vaccination data and violent crimes.

Roughly 50 percent of North Dakota’s population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and there had been a surge recently in the number of COVID-19 positives, according to North Dakota Department of Health numbers.

Meanwhile, the 32 murders reported in 2020 were the most since statewide crime reports were compiled in the late 1970s, according to statistics from the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

You can read the complete survey along with the methodology used here.