North Dakota farmer accused in Ukraine assassination plot

The US Department of State building is seen in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2019. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota farmer has been accused of attempting to arrange the assassination of a Ukrainian official and has been detained in the country.

North Dakota’s congressional delegation has asked the U.S. Department of State to ensure the well-being of 50-year-old Kurt Groszhans.

Groszhans grew up in the central part of North Dakota and attended North Dakota State University. He and a Ukrainian woman are accused of trying to assassinate Roman Leschenko, the current Agrarian Policy and Food Minister.

Groszhans had business dealings with the agriculture minister.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven says his office contacted the Department of State after hearing from Groszhans’ family and friends.