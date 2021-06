Have you seen it?

“The Ice Road” on Netflix debuted on June 25, 2021 and is currently the No.1 film on Netflix.

Liam Neeson stars in this film about an ice road trucker from North Dakota who must lead a dangerous rescue mission to save trapped miners in northern Canada.

The film takes a twist, but we won’t spoil it for you!

You can watch the official movie trailer by clicking here.