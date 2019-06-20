North Dakota female prison populations hit capacity

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s female prison population has reached capacity, leaving some inmates in the custody of counties.

The statewide system for women has a daily average capacity of 224 inmates.

Under 2017 legislation, county inmates are transferred to state prisons based on the severity of crimes, medical needs and other factors. Last week, only six of 12 inmates intended for movement from county to state were admitted.

Donnell Preskey, who represents the North Dakota Association of Counties, says a mechanism must be established to reimburse counties for the cost of holding inmates who should be in state facilities.