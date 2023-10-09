NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the USDA, field crop reports in North Dakota have been rated good overall.

This as some regions of the state have been experiencing drought-like conditions at least over the last two months.

In Monday’s Eye on Ag and Energy, we look at some of those yield numbers.

Experts say the average corn, soybean, and sugarbeet crops have been at least good or excellent in the state.

Corn is looking better this year than last year, and the USDA predicts this will likely continue through the next few weeks. Farmers who grow a variety of beans are also seeing some great yields this year, and many of those harvests are already done for the season.

“Most of the guys have got a lot of their silage already into the different bunkers or whatever their facility is. So that’s definitely moving along strong. Saw there’s a couple of guys with shorter day variety beans start to get theirs out of the field, which is good to see, along with the shorter variety corn,” said Tyler Kralicek, the Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources at the NDSU Extension in Burleigh County.

According to the USDA report, pasture and range conditions have both been rated good when it comes to nutrients and growing potential. And when it comes to stock water supplies, 85% of North Dakota farms are seeing adequate to above levels in their fields. All of these results are good for harvest time.